Green vs Green: Conflict Between Renewable Energy and Biodiversity Loss

by Chloe Brenner

In the scientific community, it is common knowledge that accelerating wind and solar power generation is a critical element of the renewable energy transition. In fact, the US Energy Information Administration estimates that solar power generation will grow 75% and wind 11% between 2023 and 2025.[1] However, this ambitious expansion is not without controversy. Solar and wind technologies have myriad benefits in addition to emissions reductions such as a lower levelized cost compared to coal and natural gas, and health benefits due to air pollution avoided.[2] Despite these well-researched benefits, construction of new renewables operations continues to face backlash from powerful entities such as conservationists, fossil fuel interests, and local communities.[3] In fact, research from Brown University’s Climate and Develoment Lab demonstrates that oil and gas companies stoke opposition by discretly supporting local communities concerned about their quality of life and land value if renewable developments occur.[4] This organized opposition threatens to disrupt renewable energy projects funded by the Inflation Reduction Act which allocated over $280 billion to wind and solar.[5] In order to best chart a path through the existing opposition, we must begin by understanding the conservationist perspective.

Some conservationists are concerned that solar and wind (both terrestrial and offshore) projects can contribute to diminished biodiversity, habitat destruction, and animal mortality.3 Utilty-scale photo voltaic solar farms require vast amounts of land, often 10x what is required for fossil fuel plants.[6] These large swaths of land are often degraded as a byproduct of the solar panel installations and can lead to habitat degradation for terrestrial animals such as birds reliant on these regions as migration corridors.5 In addition, offshore wind is often cited as detrimental to resource conservation. The rotating spikes and invasive construction of the turbines have demonstrated threats to seabird and cetacean survivorship, and separately, the cables required to transmit the energy generated to land can disturb biodiverse seabeds which are home to critical ocean species such as phytoplankton and seagrass.[7]

One recent example of a renewable energy dispute is the case of Vineyard Wind, off the coast of Massachusetts, where I am from. Developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure and Avangrid, the project seeks to generate 800MW of energy to Massachusetts residents.[8] While the venture has been championed by the state government as well as the Biden Administration, marine conservation groups have filed four lawsuits against the operation. They allege that the US Bureau of Ocean Management has inadequately accounted for the dangers the turbines will pose to marine mammals and fish, including the critically endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. The suits cite sound pollution the turbines will cause in the water as their main conservation concern.7 In addition to marine conservationists, local fishermen and Nantucket residents are plaintiffs as they argue that the project will impede their businesses and quality of life. The outcome of these cases will likely shape how offshore wind projects are sited and approved in the coming years.[9]

So, circling back, how can policy address the seemingly conflicting environmental priorities of renewable energy generation and biodiversity? One promising avenue is requiring a quantifiable metric for biodiversity impacts in the siting phase of projects. Hammar et al. (2021) discuss that often biodiversity impacts lack supportive empirical evidence, so introducing a measurement for this factor might reshape renewable energy siting.[10] In addition, a critical step in a project approval process should be requiring comprehensive environmental impact assessments before a project is approved. This should be required by state departments of energy and other regulatory bodies that are responsible for the siting and construction process.9 While these command and control strategies would likely be effective, another idea is a market-based approach where renewable energy companies can apply for state funding or preferential site selection if they provide substantial quantitative evidence of biodiversity impacts. Although habitat destruction and species endangerment may seem an intractable impact or a “necessary evil” of renewable power, these mitigation approaches present promising policy alternatives.

