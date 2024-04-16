Deep Sea Mining: Should It Be Allowed?

By Connor Cunningham

Deep-sea mining (DSM) poses significant threats to marine ecosystems, many of which are poorly understood. The extraction process involves disturbing the seabed, which can result in the suspension of fine particles in the water column. These particles can spread over vast areas, smothering marine life and disrupting the base of the oceanic food web. The deep sea is home to a wide variety of species, many of which have not been discovered yet and some of which could be crucial in maintaining the health of marine ecosystems.[1] The loss of biodiversity is not only a concern for environmental conservation but also for potential medical and scientific discoveries.[2] Given the current understanding of deep-sea environments and the potential for significant and irreversible harm, DSM should be banned by ISA.

While proponents of DSM argue it is necessary to meet the growing demand for minerals used in technology and renewable energy applications, the economic benefits must be weighed against long-term environmental costs. The environmental damage caused by DSM could have far-reaching economic impacts, including on fisheries and tourism, industries that rely on healthy marine ecosystems. The initial investment and development costs for DSM are also substantial, with no guarantee of profitability given the volatility of mineral prices and the potential for new technology to reduce demand for specific minerals.[3]

Another argument against DSM is grounded in the understanding that marine ecosystems provide many critical services to society. These include carbon sequestration, oxygen production, and biodiversity, which are essential for human well-being. Disrupting these systems through DSM could have irreversible consequences. The evidence of harm from terrestrial mining, including habitat destruction and pollution, suggests similar or even more severe outcomes from DSM due to the sensitivity and inaccessibility of deep-sea environments.[4]

The governance of international waters and the seabed presents significant policy challenges. The International Seabed Authority (ISA) is tasked with regulating DSM to ensure it is conducted responsibly, but the effectiveness of such regulation is uncertain.[5] There is definitely a need for more robust environmental standards and enforcement mechanisms to protect marine ecosystems. For instance, under the European Union’s Marine Strategy Framework Directive, rigorous environmental standards are mandated to protect marine ecosystems by requiring member states to achieve “Good Environmental Status” of their marine waters.[6] This illustrates a practical application of environmental regulation which could be adapted to the context of deep-sea mining. Furthermore, the principle of the common heritage of humankind, included in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, emphasizes that the ocean and its resources are the collective property of humanity. It also calls for equitable and sustainable management. Therefore, the potential environmental impacts of DSM call for a careful approach to its regulation.[7]

Overall, the approach to DSM should prioritize the protection of marine ecosystems through strong regulatory frameworks, international cooperation, and investment in sustainable alternatives to meet mineral demands. This might include recycling and material innovation. The economic rationale for DSM does not adequately account for the environmental costs and the potential for unforeseen consequences on a global scale. Policy development must be guided by a commitment to sustainability, equity, and the long-term health of the planet, ensuring that the oceans remain a source of biodiversity and ecosystem services for future generations.

