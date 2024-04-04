Where are the Wetlands Going? 

by Summer Walker

The Chesapeake Bay, located in the US Mid-Atlantic region and stretching between six states, is one of the most studied bodies of water on Earth; it is also one of the most polluted. Though these waters are critical to the communities that live in this estuary, they have been labeled as “dirty waters” by the USEPA for decades.[1] One of the major issues that has polluted the waters of the Chesapeake are agricultural runoff, mainly in the forms of nitrogen and phosphorus, which can lead to harmful algal blooms and the death of species. Additionally, the Bay is faced with harm from air pollution and the general effects of climate change such as extreme weather events and sea level rise; with increased rain and storms, the salinity levels of the Bay is changing, which can negatively impact the lives of the species that need the Bay for their habitat.[2] It is of crucial importance to put in regulations to protect these waters due to their importance to all kinds of life that surround them and live within them; the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem is a hub of species diversity, center of the local communities surrounding it, line of protection from severe weather, and critical life source for humans, plants, and other species. Without regulatory action from both State and Federal governments to protect wetlands, ecosystem biodiversity and community life will continue to be negatively harmed.

Historically, policy has been put into place to try to combat the degradation that the Bay is facing. After the USEPA created limits for the Total Maximum Daily Load of pollutants that could be released into the water in 2010, the Watershed Implementation Plan was created in the state of Maryland. This plan, also called the Clean Water Blueprint, aims to reach goals of water pollution reduction by 2025. A final version of the plan was released in 2019, stating that by 2025, the amount of nitrogen entering the Bay each year will be reduced by around 30 million pounds per year from levels in 1985, and phosphorus will be reduced by around two million pounds per year. Though the Bay is nowhere near where it needs to be right now, improvements have been seen in things like increased wetland grass diversity, shrinkage of pollutant-caused dead zones, and state-wide initiatives to increase oyster populations.[3]

Though work is being done to increase the health of the Chesapeake Bay, there is still more that should be done. More state and federal regulations need to be put in place against the development of wetlands into properties, which both releases more pollutants into the water and depletes natural lands; habitat is constantly being destroyed by construction, and this loss of habitat negatively impacts the entire ecosystem. Currently, in Maryland, the Wetlands and Waterways Protection Program requires that property owners obtain permits before building new infrastructure that intrudes on wetlands, like piers or boat slips.[4] However, despite this program, large development projects are still regularly undertaken in wetland areas that are not interfered with by government regulations. By creating more protected wetland areas, pollution can be better managed and biodiversity can be conserved. Additionally, the EPA and other government organizations need to be more involved in cleaning up the Bay and helping to reduce pollution levels, whether that is through increased funding or other means; without support from these larger, more powerful organizations, it will be more difficult to bring any real, permanent change. If the Bay dies, so will the communities that rely on it; it is imperative that we take care of the environment that has taken care of us.

