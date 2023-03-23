Poaching: Not Black and White

Laurence Kruger talked about how poaching and conservation is not a clear black and white issue. Rather than just being greedy, many poachers suffer from low income and try to figure out ways to survive. Additionally, anti-poachers and their families face a lot of social pressure. Some even release information (i.e. locations of prized animals) to poachers either due to pressure or profit. Thus, poaching is not only about nature-human relationship but also includes social challenges that need to be addressed.