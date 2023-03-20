Do you know what a savanna is really?

One of the first question posed to students was how would you describe a savanna? Answered range from seasonally dry, megafauna and grazers present, fire as a disturbance, low latitudes, etc. If you had to guess from the photos below which do you think would be classified as a savanna?

It is actually a trick question! All of these are savannah ecosystems! What makes a savannah is the presence of trees and grass. This means we even have savannas in the United States such as the oak savannas in the Midwest!