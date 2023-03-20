Lessons Learned from Deepwater Horizon–Have We Gotten Better at Managing Oil Spills?

by Chinmay Amin

I remember glancing at the TV as I walked by the living room. I saw adults sitting across a glass newsroom desk, eyebrows furrowed and conversing furiously with each other. I was only in third grade but I quickly sensed the magnitude and seriousness of the topic they discussed. The news panned to images and footage and I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen, horrified by what I was seeing. Tall columns of dark smoke rose into the air. Red lines stained a deep blue ocean. Turtles and birds flailed about, their bodies covered in mud-brown grease.

The Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill was one of the first environmental crises I can remember that was caused by human error. In 2010, The Deepwater Horizon Oil Rig, leased by BP, exploded and sank in the Gulf of Mexico. For the next 87 days until the well was finally closed off, the rig spilled over 350,000 metric tons of oil into the Gulf, devastating surrounding ecosystems and marine life.[1] It is estimated that the oil spill killed upwards of 167,000 sea turtles and between two to five million larval fish and adversely impacted over 1,200 square miles of sea floor in the Gulf .[2] Thirteen years later, the Gulf still feels the impacts of the oil spill, as clean-up efforts are projected to continue past 2030.[3]

The Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill ranks among the most destructive human-caused environmental crises in American history. Over a decade removed from the event, it’s essential to ask– have we strengthened our ability to prevent oil spills?

In the years following the spill, Congress sought to address oil spill risk but was limited in its success as it only addressed short-term consequences of Deepwater Horizon and failed to address many of the core determinants of the crisis. Legislation primarily focused on funding processes for clean-up efforts and compensation and does not focus on how crises similar to Deepwater Horizon can be prevented in the future. For example, H.R. 5499, passed in 2010, adjusted provisions Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to dedicate further resources to address the aftermath of Deepwater Horizon.[4] While H.R. 4899, also passed in 2010, dedicated further funding toward oil-spill-related programs.[5] We see that both bills specifically targeted the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, rather than addressing the shortcomings of policy related to oil spills more generally.

Further, while oil spill-related policy measures received a high degree of attention in the immediate years following the oil spill, over time, Congress shifted its attention elsewhere. For example, the 111th Congress, for example, conducted over 60 hearings related to the BP oil spill and introduced over 150 pieces of legislation that provisions that sought to address oil spills. Successive Congresses, however, soon lost interest in the issue area.[6] The 112th Congress, for example, only proposed 50 pieces of legislation that included provisions related to oil spills. By the 113th and 114th Congresses, most legislators lost interest in the issue area altogether.[7]

While legislative solutions have largely fallen flat and Congressional interest in the issue area has waned, oil spills still present a significant threat to the environmental health of the United States. In January 2022, an oil spill in New Orleans, Louisiana leaked over 300,000 gallons of diesel into ponds and other habitats, killing thousands of fish (SOURCE 5).[8] As oil spills continue to threaten ecosystems and wildlife, Congress must reignite its interest in the oil-spill-related policy and consider long-term solutions to addressing oil spills. Rather than simply dedicating funding towards addressing individual crises, Congress must take a broader approach and address the determinants of oil spills more generally.

