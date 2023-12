What’s Out; What’s in for 2024

What’s Out What’s in

___________________________________________________

Blemished Potatoes Groundwater depletion

Carbon Sequestration Enhanced Rock Weathering

Right Whales Lobsters

Wetland Protection Upstream Development

Criminal Behavior Rational Thought

Recycling Glass Recycling Plastics

Trichloroethylene Fewer Cancer Cases

Natural Gas Methane

Chimney Swifts Taylor Swift

Hydrogen Fuel Ammonia

Raking Leaves Leaving Leaves

Male Sea Turtles Female Sea Turtles

Coal Plant PM2.5 Longevity

Hybrid Vehicles Electric Vehicles

Housefires Wildfires

Detent Imperialistic Expansion

Plant Hardiness Zones AI-assisted Computer Models

Bergman’s Law Smaller Animals

Wilson’s Warbler Black-capped Warbler?

Sporting Firearms AR-15s